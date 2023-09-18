Perry County borough lifts mandatory water conservation measures adapted in late August

The borough said improving groundwater conditions have returned the water supply to acceptable levels.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — The Perry County Borough of Duncannon has removed the mandatory water restriction measures it put in place late last month, borough authorities announced Monday.

The borough instead will move to a voluntary conservation mandate for residents and businesses, officials said.

"As a result of the mandatory conservation measures set in place several weeks ago and the improvement in groundwater conditions due to recent rains, the water storage levels in the borough’s system have returned to acceptable levels," Duncannon officials said in a press statement. "As a result, the borough is hereby removing the mandatory water conservation restriction set in place on August 22."

The voluntary conservation measures go into effect immediately, the borough said.