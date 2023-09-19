Duncannon eases water restrictions as water levels rise

Borough officials announced a move to voluntary water restrictions Monday, as water storage levels rise.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Weeks after a mandatory water restriction went into effect in Duncannon, residents are no longer required to conserve water.

Officials say water storage levels in the Borough’s system have increased.

"So once we got to a point where we were full, we were able to say, 'Hey, we need to go ahead and lift that mandatory water restriction,'" Duncannon Borough Engineer Greg Rogalski said. "Our reserves are back up, and continue with the voluntary [restrictions]."

Rogalski says residents stepped up and cut back on water usage when they were asked to do so, and that played a part in replenishing the supply.

"I think we calculated around 8% reduction in usage," Rogalski said. "By putting the mandatory water restriction, we were able to stop the drop and be able to slowly, day-by-day recover those water storage levels."

Weather conditions also improved, bringing more rain to the area and into the municipality's well system.

"As we’ve gone through a little bit of rain events and some other things here in the borough, we've been able to lift a mandatory water restriction," Rogalski said.

However, not all counties have been so lucky. Drought-like conditions continue to strain water systems across the Commonwealth.

The region is currently more than six inches short of the average rainfall totals for the year, as measured at Harrisburg International Airport.

Rogalski says community cooperation also helps keep costs down long term.

“People have to understand and realize that they can make a difference," he said. "You know, in terms of water use, we're so used to just opening the top and water coming out but it's a resource thing, we have to manage and it costs money to do that.”

Borough officials may lift the voluntary water restriction if conditions continue to improve and storage levels continue to rise.

York Water provides update on restrictions

York water officials provided an update to the mandatory nonessential water use that went into effect on September 15. In a statement, the company said recent rainfall was not enough to lift the current restriction.

