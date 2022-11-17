x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Perry County

Driver dead after car goes airborne, strikes tree

Keith Krieger, 44, of Herndon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Credit: FOX43

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra died after his vehicle left the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.

The crash occurred on U.S. 11 south at the U.S. 322 west exit ramp in Watts Township, Perry County, just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Keith Krieger, 44, of Herndon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Krieger's Elantra exited the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The car then became airborne and struck a tree with the front passenger side door.

Krieger's vehicle landed on the passenger side, facing east, approximately 40 feet off the roadway.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters

Before You Leave, Check This Out