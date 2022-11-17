Driver dead after car goes airborne, strikes tree

Keith Krieger, 44, of Herndon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra died after his vehicle left the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.

The crash occurred on U.S. 11 south at the U.S. 322 west exit ramp in Watts Township, Perry County, just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Keith Krieger, 44, of Herndon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Krieger's Elantra exited the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The car then became airborne and struck a tree with the front passenger side door.