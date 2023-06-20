Police: Perry County teen had head outside passenger window when car struck pole, killing him

Dillon Fuller, 19, died of injuries sustained in the impact Saturday night, State Police said. The 17-year-old driver is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — A 19-year-old Perry County man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Wheatfield Township Saturday night, State Police said Tuesday.

Dillon A. Fuller, 19, of Duncannon, was one of four passengers riding in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu when it sideswiped a utility pole while traveling east on New Bloomfield Road, near the intersection with Route 34 at about 10:29 p.m., police said.

Fuller had his head outside the passenger window at the time of the crash, and struck the pole when the vehicle sideswiped it, according to police.

He died immediately of injuries sustained in the impact, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl whose identity is being withheld by authorities, stopped the vehicle after noticing Fuller's injuries, police said.

She is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash, according to police. The driver submitted to a blood draw after the crash.

She is being charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, according to police.

Besides Fuller, there were three other passengers riding in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police say. The were another 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl, according to police.

The driver and two of the other passengers sustained minor injuries, police said. They were all taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit for treatment.