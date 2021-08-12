Capital Area Intermediate Unit raises $31,500 to buy new coats for Perry County kids in need

Approximately 1,400 children will receive new coats on Monday, the CAIU said.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Capital Area Intermediate Unit announced this week it has raised $31,500 to purchase new winter coats for approximately 1,400 children in Perry County.

"A staggering number of families and children in the Capital Region live in poverty, making meeting basic needs challenging," the CAIU said in a press release. "The Capital Area Intermediate Unit’s vision of changing lives comes to fruition when given the opportunity to provide a brand new, warm coat to a child in need."

The coats were purchased through a partnership with Operation Warm, a non-profit organization that has provided coats for children across North America for more than 20 years, the CAIU said. The partnership is now in its second year.

Last year, the CAIU said, nearly 800 new coats were provided to children in need in the West Shore School District.

"This feat would not have been possible if it were not for partnership with our local school districts and with Operation Warm," the CAIU said.

The organization said it also coordinated donations from CAIU staff, Capital Blue Cross, Blue Ridge Communications, The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, Barley Snyder, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Tanner Furniture, Heim Company, Pennian Bank, McClure Company, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, eDynamic Learning and individual donations.