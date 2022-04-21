Police: Perry County women yelled racial slurs at neighbor's children during argument

Tracy Bechdel, 54, and Jessica Bechdel, 30, are accused of yelling racial slurs at three children, ages 3, 5, and 7, during an argument earlier this month.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Two Perry County women have been charged with ethnic intimidation and other offenses after state police say they yelled racial slurs and performed other intimidating actions toward a group of children during an incident earlier this month.

Tracy Bechdel, 54, and Jessica Bechdel, 30, both of Shermans Dale, Carroll Township, are also charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in the incident, which occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on April 11 near their home on Windy Hill Road, state police said.

The women allegedly yelled racial slurs and played "racially provocative music" directed toward the children, ages 3, 5, and 7, according to a state police report.

The women's alleged actions were captured on surveillance footage, police said.