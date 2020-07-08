Perry County man jailed for using minor to produce child pornography

John Shover, 58, of Duncannon, pleaded guilty in U.S. Middle District Court and received a prison term of 292 months

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 58-year-old Perry County man will serve up to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges this week in U.S. Middle District Court.

John Shover, of Duncannon, was accused of using a minor to produce child pornography between January 2017 and March 2018.

He was sentenced to 292 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane.

Shover's sentence includes a period of supervised release of 10 years following his jail term as well as a $5,000 assessment pursuant to the Justice of Victims of Trafficking Act.