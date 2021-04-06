Perry County magisterial district judge faces additional charges, AG Josh Shapiro announces

Michael Schechterly, previously charged with the indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy, is now accused of intimidating a witness in a different investigation in 2013

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County Magisterial District Judge charged with the indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy is facing new charges of intimidating a witness in the 2013 investigation of a state constable, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault in November 2020. The alleged incident occurred in 2012.

He is now charged with intimidation and obstruction and official oppression for allegedly using his authority as a judge to intimidate a woman who was both a witness and an alleged victim in a State Police investigation of a state constable in 2013.

The allegations were discovered during the course of the 2020 investigation into Schecterly’s misconduct towards children, Shapiro said in a press release announcing the charges.



State Police investigators identified two women who made allegations against a state constable working out of Schechterly’s district court office between 2013 and 2020.

One of the victims alleged that the constable had made lewd comments to her while serving court papers in 2013 in an attempt to trade sexual services for official action, Shapiro said. A second woman subsequently alleged that the constable came to her home and assaulted her.

The 2013 victim had withheld valuable information from investigators due to Schechterly’s actions, according to Shapiro.

Investigators learned that in February 2013, Schechterly became aware of complaints against the constable. He then allegedly used his official power to summon the first victim and the constable to his office concerning a case over which he had jurisdiction.

The victim stated Schechterly threatened her, in the presence of the constable, with criminal charges for false reports if she spoke out about the constable’s conduct, according to Shapiro. He maintained jurisdiction over her case until 2015, and continued to serve a judge in her community, which denied the victim the opportunity to come forward.

This hindered her reporting of the incident for nearly six years, Shapiro said.

