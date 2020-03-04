Perry County farmer questions why grocery stores are limiting milk as he dumps part of his milk supply

Donny Barcht with Merrimart Farms says he had to dump 3,500 gallons of milk Thursday. He says it was the first time he ever had to do so.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County Farmer is raising concerns about having to dump milk, while grocery stores limit customers' milk purchases.

"I've talked to farmers that have farmed for over 60 years and this is 100 percent unprecedented," said Donny Barcht, Merrimart Famers owner.

Barcht says he had to dump 3,500 gallons of raw milk because Harrisburg Dairies already has a full supply. But, he posted the pictures of him dumping the milk on Facebook to raise questions about why he was having to dump his supply.

"I said, I don't want this post to be about our hardship as much as the question of why are we dumping milk," said Barcht. "If there's signs everywhere saying there's a limit to the milk supply."

Merrimart Farms LLC Today we had to dump our milk down the drain because there is a surp... lus of milk. Some stores are limiting milk sales due to their supplier not being able to keep up. There is no shortage of milk. Tell a store manager that Harrisburg Dairies would be happy to supply them.

Barch says the milk 'shortage' people are seeing in their grocery stores is likely because national retailers are supplying national brands.

"So, these national companies are having a hard time keeping up with their supply because they have such a large area and network to fulfill," said Barcht. "Whereas with Harrisburg Dairies being a local processor, they have the ability to supply some of these needs."

Barcht says he hopes his post encourages grocery stores look into carrying local milk from Harrisburg Dairies.

Dave Smith with the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association says, through this pandemic, it will be local farmers who will be there supplying us with the food and drinks we need.

"I think everyone needs to realize these farmers are still producing the food that we rely on," said Smith. "And I think over the last couple of weeks, people realize these local farms are very very important to us."