Perry County family spreads happiness around neighborhood with paper hearts

The family hangs up paper hearts in doors and windows to cheer up neighbors.

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — At a time when people need it most, a family in Perry County has made it its mission to cheer up their neighborhood.

A mother and her three daughters hang up paper hearts at homes with the permission of the residents in Marysville.

"When we were taping up hearts to people's houses, and when we go back on walks to look at them, I didn't think they actually would tape them up when we asked them," said 8-year-old Angelia Casale, "But when they did... shocked."

Each heart spreads a message of love and unity during these uncertain times.

Together, the girls and their mother walk around the neighborhood to bring people together in their own way.

"Everybody's really taken to it," said the mother, Heather Casale, "Even adults are out on their walks looking for hearts now."

After people hang up their hearts on windows and doors, families go out on a walk to find them around the area.