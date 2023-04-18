Performers protest Pa. drag show ban bill

A state representative wants to ban drag shows on public property and classify them as adult entertainment. A York County native is standing against it.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — York resident Dannie Hawkes has been performing in drag since the early 2000s and is no stranger to pushback.

"When I first started, even the gay community hated us. It's always been a very misunderstood art, even within the community," they said.

Hawkes said taking on the Jada Sparxxx persona on stage gives them a confidence boost and a sense of place, something they didn't feel growing up.

"A lot of drag queens, you'll hear them say 'drag saved my life.' Quite literally, I would say it definitely saved and improved my life," Hawkes said.

As the performances have become more mainstream, the questions from conservative lawmakers have mounted, some claiming drag shows are a threat to children's safety.

Pennsylvania State Representative Aaron Bernstine introduced a bill this month that would classify drag shows as adult entertainment, barring children from attendance and banning the shows on public property.

Bernstine cited the controversial drag show last year at Hempfield High School in Lancaster County, a performance the school district initially approved, but later said was inappropriate.

"Parents should have peace of mind that their children won't be exposed to minor-marketed or sexually suggestive drag shows without their consent," Bernstine said.

Hawkes has been protesting the bill, garnering support from York Mayor Michael Helfrich and Representative Carol Hill-Evans.

"Yes, some drag is inappropriate for children. But that's typically your drag that's happening at midnight on a Saturday night in a bar," Hawkes said. "If you're taking your children to that, I don't know about your parenting skills."

Like any entertainer, Hawkes said drag queens are aware of their audience and tailor performances to who is in the crowd.

They said seeing these shows in the right setting can be empowering for kids.

"I get told that all the time, 'it's messing with a child's psyche.' Honestly, had I seen somebody as a kid, I might not have been as quiet, as reserved, as withdrawn, as potentially suicidal as most LGBT youth are," Hawkes added.