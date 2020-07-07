People experiencing delays in COVID-19 test results

Over the past few days, many viewers have reached out to us saying they have waited more than a week to get COVID-19 test results back

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Over the past few days our viewers have reached out to us, asking that we look into delayed COVID-19 testing results, as many people haven't received results for more than a week.

Turn outs there's a problem nationwide.

Whether it be from a hospital, a lab, or a pharmacy like CVS, there is a backlog causing the longer-than-usual wait time.

In the case of the viewers who reached out to us, one person said they took a test at a CVS in Lancaster on June 27th, and didn't get their results back for 9 days, despite the fact that on CVS's website it says results typically take 2-4 days but may take 5-7 days depending on the demand.

In a written statement, a spokesperson with CVS told FOX 43, "CVS Health is committed to expanding COVID-19 testing capabilities across the country, and providing patients with results in a timely fashion so they can take the appropriate next steps. In some cases, patients who have been tested at our CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations may experience a delay in receiving their test results, due to high demand and temporary processing capacity limitations at our third-party partner labs."

Another viewer reached out to us saying they were tested at WellSpan York Hospital 7 days ago, were told results would come back in 4-7 days, and have yet to receive results.

WellSpan told us the reason for the delay, "We utilize a number of resources for our COVID-19 testing, including a national laboratory as our primary testing partner. Recently our national lab partner has experienced delays due to a significant increase in test volumes from across the country. While most tests return results within seven to 10 days, some patients may experience longer delays. We are working with our lab partner to resolve these issues."

In Dauphin County, a viewer who told us she got tested at Penn State Hershey Medical's drive-thru, said it took 8 days to get results, when the average was 3 days, 5 days max.

Penn State Health told FOX43, it "understands that waiting for definitive test results like those to confirm or rule out COVID-19 can be frustrating and can affect many aspects of life. Due to the high volume of patients being seen at our drive-through testing sites, we are working with an external laboratory to process most of the tests from these sites. Nationally, laboratory testing volumes have been exceeding capacity, resulting in longer wait times for results. We apologize for the delay, and want to assure patients that we are working diligently to share results with them as soon as they are made available."

LG Health’s testing turnaround is 3-4 days.

UPMC Pinnacle said its test results are back on average in 2 to 3 days.

Geisinger said its "average turnaround time for emergency room and inpatient testing is around 4 hours, but may take as long as 10 hours if the emergency rooms are full. Outpatient testing is usually within 24 hours after the specimen gets to the lab, but rarely may be as long as 48 hours if we get a large volume at one time."

If you are in a similar situation, there are a few things worth noting:

If the place you took a test does the testing in-house, you are likely to get results faster.

If the place you went to utilizes a third-party testing site -- that's when you are more likely to see longer wait times, if it's experiencing a back log.