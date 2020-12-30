People are making different New Year's resolutions for 2021

It's not all about losing weight or giving up drinking. Some want to be more grateful for their health, family, and friends. Others want to live more in the moment.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There are some people who are put off by the idea of New Year's resolutions. Others say 2020 and its many challenges are all the more reason to set goals for 2021.

FOX43 asked staff members at Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster County about their resolutions.

"My resolution is to be so grateful in life. Grateful for everything. Every moment of my day," said Liz Carl.

"Life is short, and we've seen a lot of loss," said Mindy Brodie, Regional Director of Business Development.

"For me, it's really to be more present in everything I do. Because a lot of times, there is so much happening and you don't stay focused, and you don't really appreciate what is happening in the now," said Fran Hughes, Vice President of Clinical Operations.

Some hope to improve their health in 2021 but necessarily by hitting the gym.

"My thing would be to take better care of myself health-wise. I am the kind of person who takes care of everyone else first, puts myself last," said Ruth Gebhard of Lancaster County.

Speaking of health, some gym owners hope people put their physical fitness first as they are concerned people could be deterred by the pandemic and restrictions.

"That is the biggest fear is usually in the fitness business January to April or May is when we do the bulk of our business," said Corey Allen with the CrossFit Bat Cave in York.

Giving back remains a top priority for some people in 2021 as they say the pandemic made it more difficult to do this year.

"I didn't get to do much of it this year, no, but that's one of my resolutions, if the COVID lightens up," added Gebhard.

No matter what your resolution is, some say it's just important to make one.

"You need to have something you're working towards. Even if you stumble and fall, you get back up and dust off," said Stephen Furches of Chester County.

Experts say making and meeting a New Year's resolution can boost your confidence. Furches says it can also help inspire hope.