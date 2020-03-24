People across Central Pennsylvania dedicate time to make homemade face masks for first responder, healthcare workers

While these masks do not compare to medical grade N95 masks, some say they will be better than nothing in a shortage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As medical grade face masks are in short supply around the country, some people in our area are making homemade masks to prepare for a potential shortage.

People from across Central Pennsylvania are coming together to make homemade masks for healthcare and food service workers, along with people who are immunocompromised.

"We totally understand that these are not meant to compare with N95 in any capacity," said Samantha Highlands, Sewing for Society Founder. "But we have some nurses who are being told to bring bandana's to work now which I find wildly unacceptable."

Highlands, of York County, started the group on Facebook this past weekend, asking for help making these masks. She got the idea after talking with her best friend, who's a trauma nurse.

"The last week or so I could see how stressed she's been," said Highlands. "Their supplies are so low, that they're reusing face masks."

Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle, Cumberland County is one group willing to accept these homemade masks.

"We have a saying in emergency services," said Harig. "Failure to plan is planning to fail."

Harig put out a call on social media for them, and the response so far has been overwhelming.

"People just want to help," said Harig.

He says, right now they have a supply of N95 medical grade face masks and will continue to use them, but are preparing for a potential shortage in the future.

"We really want people to understand this is our last resort. We're trying to build that arsenal now," said Harig. "So that, if it comes to it, we're prepared and can share with others if that becomes the case."

Sewing for Society is looking for people to help make these masks, whether that's washing fabric, assembling them, or picking up fabric donations. For more information email, sewingforsociety@gmail.com