Watch Live: Pentagon locked down after multiple shots fired at nearby Metro bus station

The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to the Associated Press.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly, the AP reports. The person's condition was not known.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency is asking people around the Pentagon Transit Center to avoid the area. They said the incident happened on a Metro bus platform at the transit center.

At this time, trains are temporarily bypassing the station at Pentagon due to the police investigation. Metro has requested several shuttle buses to accommodate commuters.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Further details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update as additional information becomes available.