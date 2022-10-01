Pennsylvania's first Sustainability Summit begins Monday

Pennsylvania's first Sustainability Summit will begin this Monday to celebrate Sustainability Week in the commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's always a good thing to think green, especially during Sustainability Week in Pennsylvania.

The Pa. GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first Sustainability Summit virtually this Monday, Oct. 3 to celebrate.

Several experts across the state will discuss policies, programs and funding opportunities available to increase sustainability.

Mike Walsh, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is excited to spread awareness about the event.

"We are going to be talking about electric vehicles, we are going to be talking about solar, we are going to be talking about green buildings and we are going to be talking about local climate action plans," Walsh said. "Things local governments are doing to help with climate resiliency."

The event will feature a day-long conference, with lunch and learn sessions Tuesday through Friday at noon.

The conference is free to attend and is open to all Pennsylvanians.