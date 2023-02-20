Pennsylvanians not prepared to survive zombie apocalypse, according to new study

The state-by-state ranking system wasn't kind to Pennsylvanians, ranking the state 46 out of 50 states.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the rise of popular zombie shows such as "The Last of Us," people are thinking... would I survive?

A new study by Insuranks analyzed more than 1,000 Google search terms and surveyed more than 1,000 Americans on zombies and what they might do in case of an apocalypse.

The state-by-state ranking system wasn't kind to Pennsylvanians, ranking the state 46 out of 50 states. Matter of fact, states with a higher population consistently performed worse.

California ranked last in terms of preparedness for the zombie apocalypse, with Texas, Florida and New York taking spots 49 through 47.

The most prepared state? According to the study, it's Wyoming. In this case, living in an unpopulated and mountainous state is an advantage to avoid people and zombies.

Alaska, Vermont and North and South Dakotas are, according to the study, just as prepared, taking spots two through five.

The study also investigated what most Americans think about the zombie apocalypse.

More than one in 10 Americans believe that there will be an eventual outbreak, with 11% believing that zombies are already here. The study lists that 18% of Americans believe the apocalypse will occur within the next 11 to 20 years.

According to the survey, most believe that the apocalypse would begin in either California or Florida.

The top ten go-to weapons for survivalists include a shotgun, handgun, baseball bat, machete, crossbow, sword, axe, knife, grenade or a katana.

On average, Americans say they could kill 39 zombies per day and 53% say they would know how to properly accomplish the task.

But, there was also some realism in the study. Most Americans don't think they would survive the zombie apocalypse and say they would most likely be the first to die.