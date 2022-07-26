Pennsylvanians encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to 'Fight the Bite' and protect themselves against mosquitos.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Aug. 17, 2021.

It's officially summertime, time for swimming outside, watching fireworks, and drinking lemonade on a hot day -- not for mosquito bites and diseases like the West Nile Virus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging residents across the state to 'Fight the Bite' and protect themselves.

"The best parts of summer aren't itchy bites and being sick, so we want people to protect themselves from mosquitos and mosquito-borne illnesses," said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

"It doesn't take much to Fight the Bite and protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes. Common sense and insect repellent can go a long way towards a safe and happy summer," said Ziadeh.

One case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been reported in Pennsylvania this year.

WNV symptoms in humans are typically like a mild case of the flu, but the virus can lead to a much more serious condition that includes swelling of the brain, muscle convulsions, coma, paralysis, and death.

Since the DEP first began monitoring for the virus in 2000, there have been 48 fatal cases of the virus in Pennsylvania.

To best protect yourself from West Nile Virus, follow these easy tips:

Eliminate standing, stagnant water near your home – bird baths, kiddie pools, and other outdoor decorations can be mosquito breeding grounds if the water sits for a few days.

Keep gutters clean of debris.

Wear insect repellent or long sleeves when mosquitoes are active, usually around dawn and dusk.

Repair window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Clean up litter in your neighborhood. Just a single cap from a plastic bottle can be home to 300 mosquito eggs.

"Standing water is where mosquitoes breed, and it doesn't take much for mosquitoes to lay eggs," said Jennifer Stough, the Water Program Specialist for DEP's Vector Management Program.

“Mosquitoes are weak flyers and won’t travel far from where they are born, if there are mosquitoes in your backyard or neighborhood, they are likely laying eggs there as well," said Stough. "If you’re being bitten by mosquitoes, they are 9 times out of 10 coming from your property. Get rid of even small amounts of standing water around your home.”

Commonly sold insect repellants like DEET, Picaridin, or other EPA-registered repellants, can also cut down on mosquito bites and possible exposure to the virus.

Long pants and sleeves are another way to cut down on mosquito exposure.

“It doesn’t take much for several hundred mosquitoes to be born. The small pool of water that collects in a single upturned bottle cap is an incubator for as many as 300 mosquito eggs,” said Stough. “Mosquitoes acquire the virus by biting infected birds and transmit the virus to people through a subsequent bite."

The DEP conducts regular surveillance and control to manage the mosquito population across the state. As of July 15, the DEP and county vector programs had detected 68 WNV-infected mosquito pools in 19 counties.

Both organizations will continue to conduct routine, localized spraying to control infected adult populations of mosquitoes. These operations are conducted when and where deemed necessary based on recent population survey results.

“Control operations are a strong tool, but they are not a substitute for preventive measures like eliminating standing, stagnant water,” said Stough.