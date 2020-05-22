Pennsylvania jobless rate hits 15.1% as payrolls collapse

The Commonwealth's unemployment rate skyrocketed in April to its highest rate ever at 15.1 %. The previous high was 12.7 % in 1983.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate skyrocketed in April at the height of the state’s pandemic-driven shutdown to its highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping, the state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday.

Meanwhile, payrolls fell by more than 1 million.Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 15.1% in April, up from 5.8% in March, the department said.

The national rate was 14.7% in April.Pennsylvania’s highest unemployment rate was 12.7% in 1983, according to online federal data that keeps track back to 1976.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls fell by more than 1 million in April to just above 5 million.

You can read the Department of Labor & Industry's release below:

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for April 2020.The April unemployment and jobs surveys reflect the effects of business and school closures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was up 9.3 percentage points over the month to 15.1 percent in April. The national rate rose 10.3 percentage points from March to 14.7 percent. The commonwealth's unemployment rate increased by 11.0 percentage points from April 2019 while the national rate was up 11.1 points over the year.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – declined by 91,000 over the month. Resident employment was down 687,000 while unemployment rose by 597,000.

Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were down 1,024,100 over the month to 5,014,200 in April. Jobs were down in each of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume supersector decline for the second consecutive month was in leisure & hospitality.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 1,044,000 with declines in 10 of the 11 supersectors (financial activities was unchanged from last April). The largest volume 12-month change among supersectors was a decline of 347,100 jobs in leisure & hospitality.