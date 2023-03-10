Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 4.3% in January, L&I report says

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points below its January 2022 level, and the national rate was down 0.6 percentage points over the year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for January 2023, noting that the commonwealth's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from December to 3.4%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points below its January 2022 level and the national rate was down 0.6 percentage points over the year, L&I said.

At the start of each year, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics uses additional or revised information to adjust prior years’ monthly sample-based estimates. Additionally, seasonal adjustment factors for historical labor force and nonfarm jobs data are updated.

That process for Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force and nonfarm jobs data through 2022 has been completed and is reflected in the analysis of January’s preliminary data.

“The January data shows stability in Pennsylvania’s economy," L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker said. "Throughout 2022 and into January of this year, the unemployment rate remained steady between 4.3 and 4.4 percent and jobs are near record high levels."

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 11,000 over the month. The employment count rose by 11,000 and resident unemployment was unchanged from December.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 14,800 over the month to 6,085,800 in January. Jobs increased from December in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gain was in education and health services (+8,000), while trade, transportation and utilities jobs rose to a record high level. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 190,200, with gains in all 11 supersectors.