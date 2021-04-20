Statewide number of traffic fatalities in 2020 was second-lowest on record, PennDOT says

PennDOT says there were 1,129 traffic deaths last year, up slightly from the record low of 1,059 set in 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The number of statewide traffic deaths in 2020 was up slightly from a record low set in 2019, but was still the second-lowest number on record, according to data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“Even one life lost is one too many, and Pennsylvania is committed to moving toward zero deaths,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Our biggest priority continues to be safe travel regardless of the mode you use, and we continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through educational outreach, the latest innovations, effective enforcement and low-cost safety improvements."

Pennsylvania roadway deaths were up about 6 percent in 2020 despite an approximate 20 percent reduction in traffic counts statewide last year when compared to 2019.

This increase is in line with a recently released report from the National Safety Council , showing preliminary data estimates national motor-vehicle deaths are up 8 percent, according to PennDOT.

“We cannot definitively say why fatalities increased during the COVID-19 pandemic even though it certainly had an impact on traffic volumes statewide,” said Gramian. “Over the long term, traffic fatalities are still trending down, but we must continue to work together to make our roads safer for all drivers.

“Motorists are our most important partners in road safety – we can only get to zero fatalities with your help. We urge all Pennsylvanians to always wear their seat belts, never drive impaired or distracted, and always follow the speed limit.”

While the overall number of highway deaths increased last year, decreases in fatalities were noted in crashes involving drivers aged 65 or older, head on/opposite direction side swipes, crashes involving distracted drivers, and pedestrian crashes, PennDOT said.

Fatalities in drivers 65 years old or older dropped from 281 in 2019 to 243 in 2020. Head on crashes/opposite direction side swipe fatalities also decreased from 158 in 2019 to 128 last year. There were 47 fatalities in 2020 crashes involving distracted drivers compared to 62 in 2019, according to PennDOT.

Additionally, the year-to-year longer-term trends also continue to decrease, the department said.

For example, compared to 2016, there were 59 fewer total traffic deaths, 86 fewer deaths in lane departure crashes, and 60 fewer fatalities involving unrestrained occupants in crashes.

The following crash types saw fatality increases in 2020, according to PennDOT's data:

Crashes involving single vehicle run-off-the-road: 506 fatalities, up from 447 in 2019

Crashes involving local roads: 224 fatalities, up from 186 in 2019

Crashes involving motorcycles: 217 fatalities, up from 174 in 2019

Crashes involving speeding: 188 fatalities, up from 162 in 2019

According to national data, over 90 percent of crashes are caused by driver behavior, PennDOT said.

For this reason, PennDOT said it focuses on data trends to drive enforcement and education improvements and invests $18 million annually in federal grant funds statewide to support these behavioral safety programs.