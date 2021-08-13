"He was a hero to this community too," friends in Fairfield Pennsylvania told WUSA9.

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Friends and colleagues of fallen Frederick County Fire Captain Joshua Laird are beginning to pull back the curtain on their grief in the wake of his death. Laird died Wednesday after he became trapped in a burning home in Ijamsville.

Particularly hard-hit is the town of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, a community of just 580 people where Laird lived while serving in neighboring Frederick County, Maryland.

"This is just devasting," said Lashay Kalathas who operates a popular local tavern and serves on her community's Board of Education.

“He wasn't just a hero to the fire company and where he worked and what he did for a living. He was a hero here to his friends and his family and the entire community," Kalathas said while struggling with her emotions.

According to Kalathas and other friends, Laird was a member of the school board as well as being active in local youth sports programs, participating in politics, and volunteering for Fairfield's annual community apple festival called Pippenfest.

The 46-year-old leaves behind a wife and two teenaged daughters.

Fairfield resident Carrie Wren was among the people spontaneously decorating the town with blue and red ribbons to memorialize Laird.

“I want to show his family some love and support," Wren said. "He was a great guy, a great dad, a great community member. He was always looking to help out."

Laird frequently stepped in to quietly assist local residents with no expectation of recognition.

Friends ticked off examples: He and his wife sold sandwiches to support one woman whose child was hospitalized. He helped young parents in setting up car seats and other child safety devices. He cleared ice outside community events when the weather turned dangerous.

Laird also had a larger-than-life personality and a huge sense of humor, according to friends. An avid golfer, he was known to play while wearing a kilt.

Laird's wife is an administrator at nearby Mount Saint Mary's University in neighboring Emmitsburg, Md.

That community too is grieving and showing support.

The Mount mourns the loss of Joshua Laird, husband to Sara Laird, our chief technology officer, and father to two... Posted by Mount St. Mary's University on Thursday, August 12, 2021