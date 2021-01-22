Pennsylvania taxpayers encouraged to use new online filing system

The filing season for 2020 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns will begin on Feb. 12.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Revenue has announced a new, state-only filing option called myPATH, which is available at mypath.pa.gov. myPATH is a free system that allows users to both file for and pay their income taxes.

Filing season for 2020 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns will begin on Feb. 12. This mirrors the start of filing season on the federal level.

The delay in filing season - which usually occurs in January - "is necessary to perform programming and testing work on IRS systems," the department said in a press release.

myPATH offers a few benefits to those who wish to file this way. Other than being free, users will receive instant confirmation of a successful filing and the ability to view a detailed Statement of Account for personal income tax, among other benefits.

We are proud to introduce that a new, state-only filing option is available at https://t.co/2O75rSceXE.



For more information on how the Department of Revenue will approach this tax season, visit https://t.co/EViJmBxYOl pic.twitter.com/cBNjOpOgRC — Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (@parevenue) January 22, 2021

"We’re excited to offer a new online filing system that will make it easy for our customers to file their 2020 state returns for free," Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. "We encourage all Pennsylvania taxpayers to take advantage of this new, easy-to-use option."

The start of filing season is usually tied to the date the IRS sets. This is because state and federal tax returns are filed at the same time through third-party tax preparation software or by a tax preparation service. It is then routed to the IRS. After that, the IRS routes state returns to the Department of Revenue to be processed.

Since that process won't begin until a later date this year, taxpayers who wish to file in the next few weeks "may see a delay in the processing of their returns and refunds."