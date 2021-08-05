Pennsylvania may use taxpayer dollars for major golf events

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration officials are describing the USGA’s announcement as a “partnership.”

Pennsylvania officials have held out the potential for taxpayer-paid subsidies to help entice the U.S. Golf Association to bring more Opens and elite amateur events to two courses in the state.

The USGA last week announced that it will bring nine more Opens for men and women to Oakmont and Merion over the next three decades.

