Pennsylvania surpasses 9 million registered voters ahead of voter registration deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hours before the 11:59 p.m. voter registration deadline on Monday, October 19th, Pennsylvania surpassed 9 million registered voters:
- 4.2 million registered democrats
- 3.5 million registered republicans
- 895,550 registered no affiliation
- 407,086 registered in other parties
"People should register to vote, that's how democracies work," said Ray D'Agostino, Lancaster County Commissioner. "We got to the polls and cast our ballots."
Last week, PA Dept. of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar said, the goal was to reach 9 million registered voters by the deadline, which she said would be a record. You can register to vote until 11:59 p.m. Monday, October 19th.
Registering to vote is simple and takes just a couple of minutes. You'll need to have your driver's license, ID card, or last four digits of your social security number, along with info like:
- Name
- Reason you're filling out an application
- Birthday
- Contact info
- Address
- Political party you wish to register with
So far, 2.8 million registered voters have requested mail-in ballots. People born in 1954 has requested the highest number of mail-in ballots than any other birth year.