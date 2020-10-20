Pennsylvania surpasses 9 million registered voters ahead of voter registration deadline

The PA Department of State set a goal of reaching 9 million registered voters by the voter registration deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hours before the 11:59 p.m. voter registration deadline on Monday, October 19th, Pennsylvania surpassed 9 million registered voters:

4.2 million registered democrats

3.5 million registered republicans

895,550 registered no affiliation

407,086 registered in other parties

"People should register to vote, that's how democracies work," said Ray D'Agostino, Lancaster County Commissioner. "We got to the polls and cast our ballots."

Pennsylvania surpassing 9 million registered voters! There’s still time to register to vote if you haven’t. You have until 11:59 tonight. Register — >> https://t.co/0Blfu1muCZ — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 19, 2020

Last week, PA Dept. of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar said, the goal was to reach 9 million registered voters by the deadline, which she said would be a record. You can register to vote until 11:59 p.m. Monday, October 19th.

Registering to vote is simple and takes just a couple of minutes. You'll need to have your driver's license, ID card, or last four digits of your social security number, along with info like:

Name

Reason you're filling out an application

Birthday

Contact info

Address

Political party you wish to register with