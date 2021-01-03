After 23 years on PA Supreme Court, Chief Justice Thomas Saylor announces retirement plans

Under the state constitution, Justices must retire at the end of the calendar year they reach the age of 75.

YORK, Pa. — After 23 years of service with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Chief Justice Thomas Saylor has announced his plans to retire this December. Under the state constitution, Justices must retire at the end of the calendar year they reach the age of 75. Saylor, a Republican, has served as Chief Justice since 2015 and among other accomplishments, helped create a grand jury task force. Justice Max Baer, a Democrat, will take over as Chief beginning April 1st. Saylor will remain a Justice for the balance of his tenure.

In a press release, Saylor talked about the upcoming changes.

“I am grateful to have led a productive Court, composed of collegial and dedicated jurists, and I appreciate the support I have received from the other justices and court system personnel throughout my tenure,” Saylor said.

Two decades ago, Chief Justice Saylor came to the Supreme Court with a strong focus on producing high-quality judicial opinions and has authored approximately 400 main opinions. Collectively, with his responsive opinions, he has penned more than 1000, covering the gamut of Pennsylvania law, throughout the civil, criminal and administrative arenas.

During his time leading the judiciary, Chief Justice Saylor has also shepherded the transition to mandatory judicial education and supervised the implementation of a new advisory position to the Supreme Court, namely, that of its counsel. Most recently, he has guided the court system through the unprecedented challenges posed by a public health crisis.

A distinguished member of the bench for more than two decades, Justice Max Baer served on the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County from 1990 to 2003, with a majority of those years in the Family Division.

During his time in Family Court, Baer earned statewide and national recognition for implementing far-reaching reforms to Juvenile Court as well as Domestic Relations. He assumed his role as a member of the Supreme Court in 2003 and was retained in 2013.

“I have every confidence that Justice Baer, who has been my friend and colleague for many years, will be an able steward of both our Supreme Court and the Pennsylvania Judiciary,” Saylor said.