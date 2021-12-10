Pennsylvania State Universities see record low enrollment

The system, founded in 1983, saw its enrollment peak at about 119,500 students in 2010, but saw the total drop to 94,000 last year, according to the Associated Press

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Colleges across Pennsylvania may be less busier this semester as fewer students are on campus.

According to data from the State System of Higher Education, fall enrollment at the 14 state-owned universities is 93,704 students, the lowest number in nearly two decades.

“I was supposed to have roommates but my roommates didn't even show up,” said Millersville University student Dante McLeod.

Millersville University is one of the schools whose enrollment has dipped as the university has 322 fewer students compared to the 2020-2021 school year.

High school guidance counselor believe the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.

“I think the most recent numbers are in fact caused by COVID. I think students are a little apprehensive at spending money at any university. Just not knowing if they’re in person or virtual,” said William Probert, a guidance counselor at Dallastown Area High School.

Although the number of students on Millersville campus has dropped, administrators say their seeing an increase in one area.

“We have a 66 student increase of first year students in the last year,” said spokesperson Gregory Freeland.

To attract students, the university is upping its fundraising efforts.

“We’re in the middle of a 6-year fundraising campaign toward scholarships and students success. And we’re already at 80 million dollars with a goal of 90 million dollars,” Freeland said.

With the lack of students on campus, some say there’s little cooperative learning in the classroom, but there’s also a silver lining.

“There not being a lot of students, professors can get more of a hands-on experience with students,” said McLeod.

In a statement, the admissions team said since 2020, SAT testing has been fully optional after it was part of a pilot program in 2017.