Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Franklin County man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing Franklin County man.

Evan Michael Small, 19, from Fannettsburg was last seen at his home in the area of the 18100 block of Fannettsburg Road W., Metal Township in Franklin County on May 8 at 5 p.m.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, a gray fleece-lined hoodie, jeans and boots. There is no vehicle believed to be associated with Small.

He is 5'10" with red or auburn hair and brown eyes.