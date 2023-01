On Jan. 3, Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing. She was last seen on Dec. 24, 2022, in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

On Jan. 3, Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing. She is described as approximately 120 pounds.

Sarate-Mancio was last seen on Dec. 24, 2022, at the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township in Franklin County.