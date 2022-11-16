Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing teen, last seen waiting for online date

Jasmine Vought, 16, from Littlestown was last seen on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. by a staff member at the Hoffman Homes residence.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are searching for a missing teen who was supposed to meet a boy.

Jasmine Vought, 16, from Littlestown was last seen on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. by a staff member at the Hoffman Homes residence.

According to police, Vought was supposed to meet with a boy she met online.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and carrying a black backpack. Vought is 5' 3" and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and currently has brown hair with red highlights that can appear red or auburn in color. Vought usually is wearing hoop earrings and a necklace that contains a red ruby in the center.

A light orange station wagon, possibly a Volkswagen, was seen in the area at the time Vought was last seen. It was driven by a "younger" looking man with black hair and a straight-cut style.