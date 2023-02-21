Police investigating series of attempted burglaries in Lancaster County neighborhood

The attempted robberies allegedly occurred during the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of alleged attempted robberies in Lancaster County.

According to PSP Troop J- Lancaster Barracks, troopers responded to the area of Byers Drive and Wesley Road in Colerain Township for reports of two suspicious individuals who allegedly attempted to rob multiple areas in the neighborhood.

The incidents allegedly occurred during the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

On one specific incident, the suspects knocked on the front door of a home before fleeing, according to police.