Pennsylvania State Police swimming across the Hudson River to honor military veterans

The event will happen on August 6 and honors military vets, their families, and those who died during 9/11.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will travel to New York's Battery Park on August 6 to honor several groups of veterans and those affected by war.

The officers will swim across the Hudson River to honor military veterans, their families, and all of those who died during 9/11 and in subsequent wars that followed.

Local troopers say that it's a great cause that will also be beneficial.

"This gives PSP an opportunity to get our name out to the general public as well as our military community, it's a great way for us to raise funds for our veterans and their families and it also helps us to recruit within the military community," said Lieutenant Clint Long of the PSP.

Along the route, the group will stop at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island to perform 100 push-ups in honor of America's liberties. They will also do 22 pull-ups in recognition of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.