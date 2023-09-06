State Police investigated 671 crashes and issued 12,546 traffic citations over the 4-day Labor Day weekend

In Central Pennsylvania, there were a total of 152 crash investigations, 42 injuries and three deaths investigated by State Police this year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from August 30.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated a total of 671 crashes statewide over the four-day Labor Day weekend, according to data released by the agency this week.

There were a total of 10 fatalities and 220 injuries, according to State Police. Alcohol was determined to be a factor in 61 non-fatal and two fatal crashes during the four-day travel holiday, the agency said.

Troopers made a total of 514 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 12,546 traffic citations across the state. The citations included 864 seat belt violations, 223 child seat violations, and 9,110 speeding violations, according to State Police.

This year's numbers were slightly higher than in 2022, when troopers investigated a total of 648 crashes. There were a total of eight people killed and 180 injured across the state last year, and 45 of those crashes were alcohol-related, according to State Police.

The total number of citations issued by State Police in 2022 was 8,105. State Police made 515 DUI arrests last year.

State Police in Troop J, which covers Lancaster, York and Chester counties, investigated 33 total crashes over this year's Labor Day weekend, resulting in nine injuries. Three of the crashes were determined to be alcohol-related, according to State Police Data.

Troopers in Troop J issued a total of 584 traffic citations and made 43 DUI arrests over the four-day weekend.

In Troop H, which covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties, State Police investigated a total of 88 crashes that resulted in three deaths and 28 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in seven of those crashes, according to State Police.

Troopers made 41 DUI arrests and issued 483 speeding tickets, eight child seat citations and and 35 seatbelt violations over the weekend.

In Troop G, which covers Mifflin and Juniata counties in the Central Pennsylvania region, troopers investigated 31 crashes that resulted in five injuries, with no fatalities. Two of the crashes were alcohol-related, according to State Police.