Pennsylvania State Police to unveil traffic stop study and outcomes

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will today present findings from 2022's annual report on traffic stops initiated by troopers.

The report is in partnership with the National Policing Institute to improve public safety, transparency and policy. The unveiling of the 2022 traffic stop study will take place at 9:30 a.m. on May 23 at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

According to the PSP Data Dashboard, Contact Data Reporting is a comprehensive traffic stop data collection designed to analyze demographic and other information from traffic stops to examine whether any racial or ethnic disparities exist, build trust with the public and identify opportunities for improvement in policy or training.

This annual report comes after issues were found in the 2021 traffic stop study, according to the data dashboard. It states “as documented by the results of the data audit in Section 3 of the 2021 Annual Report prepared by the research team, the 2021 data collected had significant issues with reliability and validity that prevented any substantive analyses by the research team.”

This resulted in the 2021 findings being a year-long pilot test to work out the process of collecting data and improving research both internally and by the research team. The initial data for 2022 has been released quarterly by officials who say this data is preliminary and subject to change.

Although preliminary, the data shows that thousands of traffic stops were conducted throughout 2022. It also shows that the highest number of people who were stopped were white.