State leaders, lawmakers react to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania state leaders and lawmakers reacted to the stunning announcement that both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both experiencing “mild symptoms" of COVID-19.

The president revealed early Friday that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

Melania Trump tweeted that she also experiencing mild symptoms but was "overall feeling good."

"I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," the first lady tweeted.

State lawmakers, including Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Bob Casey (D-PA) wish the Trumps a speedy recovery:

Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/QMFG8LXjza — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2020

Casey released the following statement:

“COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers.”

Governor Tom Wolf announced a health care reform plan today in Harrisburg, but began his remarks by wishing the President and First Lady well amid the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Congressman John Joyce, who met with President Trump six days ago, issued the following statement via his Communications Director, Emma Thomson:

“Over six days ago, Congressman Joyce rode on Air Force One and met briefly with the President. Out of an abundance of caution, he consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician at the U.S. Capitol, and in accordance with their guidance he will continue to follow CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. He wishes President Trump and the First Lady well as they recover.”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who was with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the past few weeks, released the following statement:

“My thoughts and prayers for a swift recovery are with the President, First Lady and all impacted by COVID-19.

On Saturday, September 26th, I was tested and received a negative result for COVID-19 prior to boarding Air Force One for travel with the President. I was tested again and received a negative result on Tuesday, September 29th prior to boarding Air Force Two for travel with Vice President Pence. Following the President’s positive test result, I met with the Office of the Attending Physician this morning, was administered a test and advised that my interactions with the President last Saturday do not meet their definition of exposure. The Attending Physician’s Office did not recommend that I quarantine and I was cleared to vote on the House floor today. At no point have I experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.