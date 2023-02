The building will remain lit in Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A portion of the Pennsylvania State Capitol is going green!

Gov. Josh Shapiro helped light the west side of the Capitol green along North 3rd Street to celebrate the Eagle's advancement to Super Bowl LVII following their Sunday night win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The building will remain lit in Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to PACast.