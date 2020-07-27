Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center using grant money for pet food donations as adoptions surge

The ongoing pandemic has also changed the type of donations many animal shelters need.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As the COVID-19 crisis unraveled in March, animal shelters statewide closed to the public and staff learned to make do with fewer resources.

Now, it seems an increase in pet adoptions has become the silver lining of the pandemic.

“It has been easier than I ever anticipated. My concern was that adoptions were going to sort of wean because of the fact that there are financial responsibilities that come along with adopting a dog or a cat, but we really just saw the opposite,” said Lindsay High community relations and site director for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (PSPCA) Lancaster Center.

Pet adoptions have skyrocketed over the past few weeks. The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is adapting to a new normal, resuming vaccine clinics and other core services by appointment only. The ongoing pandemic has changed the type of donations they need.

“Bleach, paper towels, copy paper, items that are really random, but things that we go through like crazy here,” added High. “We cleaned consistently, but now of course with Covid-19, we have a more stringent cleaning protocol.”

Some organizations closed down their pet food programs and many pet owners have turned to the PSPCA for help. Using a grant from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the Lancaster location bought $2,000 worth of dog and cat food to donate to any pet owners in need.

“We felt really fortunate to be able to say ‘Hey, if you need food, come and get it.’ We will sanitize it, set it outside, you pick it up contactless and you keep your animal because, sadly, food insecurity is one of the main reasons why dogs and cats get surrendered to shelters.” High explained.

On July 30, the Lancaster location will also begin free Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) services for feral cats. Those services include spay/neuter surgery, rabies and FVRCP vaccines, ear tip, flea and tick treatment, ear mite treatment and ear cleaning.