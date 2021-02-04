'Let's get back to school': Pennsylvania Leaders say initiative to vaccinate educators completed ahead of schedule

Governor Tom Wolf said more than 112,500 teachers and school staff have been vaccinated in just 3 weeks.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the initiative to vaccinate teachers and school staff has been completed ahead of schedule.

“This is a great success, and I am so proud of everyone who made it happen,” said Gov. Wolf. “We know that teachers and students want to be back in the classroom where students can learn, laugh and grow with their friends. Completing our special vaccination initiative is a big milestone for Pennsylvania, one that will better protect schools, families and communities."

The Governor and bipartisan COVID-19 vaccine task force announced March 3 that teachers and child care workers would be prioritized for the J&J shot with the goal of completing it by April. The initiative was supported by the PA National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare along with the state’s 28 intermediate units.

“In less than one month, communities across Pennsylvania collaborated around the clock to vaccinate thousands of teachers and school staff; a truly remarkable and heroic effort,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am very grateful to Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for creating this special initiative, and proud of our Intermediate Units, school leaders, state agency partners, the National Guard, and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare for their extraordinary work to coordinate this opportunity. We are now closer than ever to a safe, full return to in-person teaching and learning.”