Automatic voter registration coming to Pennsylvania Driver License Centers

Under the new system, those renewing or getting their license for the first time will automatically be registered to vote, unless they opt-out.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was a mad dash for Kyle Zendarski outside of the Driver License Center near Lehighton.

He's renewing his license, and now, thanks to a recent change by Governor Josh Shapiro's administration, he will also be automatically registered to vote., something he currently wasn't enrolled to do.

"I think that's good. I think there's a lot of people like myself who don't vote because we didn't go through the process, so it'll make everybody at ease to know that they're able to vote when the time comes," said Zendarski.

Under the new system, those renewing their license or getting one for the first time will respond to questions to complete or update their voter registration unless they choose to opt-out.

Beforehand, you were not registered unless you opted in.

Those who are automatically enrolled will be asked about their party affiliation and citizenship.

It's something Monroe County Election Director Sara May-Silfee said was worried about.

"The concern was somebody who is not a US citizen can go and get a driver's license here, and we were concerned that they would get registered. But we were told that cannot," said Silfee.

If you're not old enough to vote or are not a U.S. citizen, Governor Shaprio's office says the question about voter registration will not appear.

Pennsylvania now becomes the 24th state to implement automatic voter registration, and those coming here to the Driver's license center in Lehighton have mixed opinions on the change.

"I think it's pretty interesting. Just want to wait and see what comes," said Darrell Smith of Fogelsville.

"I guess it really wouldn't make much of a difference, actually, you know. I mean, I don't know why it would. I mean, it doesn't mean you have to go do it. I mean, what's the difference," said Danny Strohl, of Mahoning Township.

Governor Shapiro's office says roughly 1.6 million Pennsylvanians are eligible to vote but are not registered to.

They estimate this change will increase the number of voters by tens of thousands of people.

"I'm curious to see how this goes. You know. I mean, I hope people realize if they don't want to be registered, they don't have to be, you know," said Silfee.