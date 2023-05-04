Pa. Rep. Torren Ecker facing DUI charges following April crash

According to court documents, Ecker has been charged with DUI- unsafe driving, DUI- BAC .10%-16% and disregarding a traffic lane (single).

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Representative Toren Ecker is facing DUI charges following a single-vehicle crash in April.

According to court documents, Ecker has been charged with DUI- unsafe driving, DUI- BAC .10%-16% and disregarding a traffic lane (single).

On April 19 at 11:48 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 7000 block of Carlisle Pike.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers were informed of an erratic driver within the same area of the crash. One of the callers who contacted PSP to report the crash stated they could "smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from Ecker's car, according to the affidavit.

Troopers arrived at the crash scene just after midnight and reported seeing Ecker's white Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage as well as a damaged guard rail.

Ecker allegedly told police he had been traveling south when another car crossed into his travel lane, forcing him to swerve to avoid a crash.

According to troopers at the scene, Ecker smelled of "an alcoholic beverage." He was asked to perform a field sobriety test, where allegedly multiple signs of impairment were observed.

A PBT was administered to Ecker, which reportedly showed a positive presence of alcohol.

Ecker was placed under arrest for DUI at the scene. He was transported to a Hanover hospital, which displayed a BAC of .130+/-.008 g/100mL.

In a statement, Ecker apologized for his actions:

“Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself.

“I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.

“As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”