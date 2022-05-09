Travel back in time at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire | Travel Smart

Calling all Lords and Ladies! The Renaissance Faire is back underway at Mount Hope Estate and Winery in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Summer is coming to a close, however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of activities to enjoy across South Central Pa.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is perfect for a weekend trip, where you can experience a fantasy-filled world.

With it comes colorfully-costumed characters, lively music, and divine food and drink. All over the 40-acre Elizabethan village grounds are plenty of performance stages, including jousting events.

“I think what first comes to mind to people when they think Renaissance Faire is jousting, we have three jousts a day. We have a gaming joust, a tournament joust, and an ultimate joust,” Candace Smith, the communications and sales director at the Faire told FOX43.

“Everybody comes together for the ultimate joust. There’s pyrotechnics, big stage stunt jumps, that kind of thing," Smith continued.

Jousting knights, theater performances, and magic acts are just the beginning. Feast on an endless array of savory 16th-century foods and delicious traditional favorites including massive pretzels, pickles on a stick, and of course, the famous, giant, smoked turkey legs.

“One of the top sellers is our turkey legs, you have to have one while walking around the Renaissance Faire,” Smith said. “Also, our scotch eggs. We are actually the largest wholesale manufacturer of scotch eggs in the country.”

Wash down the royal cuisine with beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Many of them are brewed and distilled on-site at Mount Hope Estate and Winery.

“We began as a winery and the Faire began as a way to introduce the public to our wines,” Smith said. “Mount Hope Wines are made and sold here. You can get a glass of wine on-site. We make our Swashbuckler beer, so we have that (all) on site.”

The Faire also has different themed weekends, including Vikings, a wizarding weekend, and an Oktoberfest celebration, where you can raise your steins and take part in traditional German games, dancing, and music. It can be a fun escape for the whole family.

“It’s something that you won’t get anywhere else. It’s just really a big playground. And if you want to escape the modern-day things that we’re all dealing with, this is the place to do it," Smith said.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire continues through the end of October, making it the perfect weekend activity as the weather gets cooler.