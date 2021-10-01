Pennsylvania recruiting school bus drivers amid shortage

The state has a little more than 42,000 school bus drivers, the smallest complement in five years.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 30.

Pennsylvania is mailing 375,000 holders of commercial driver’s licenses in a recruitment campaign meant to address a shortage of school bus drivers.

The state has a little more than 42,000 school bus drivers, the smallest complement in five years.

Kurt Myers is PennDOT’s deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services.

He said Thursday that the Department of Transportation will mail all current CDL holders about the need for bus drivers and inform them how they can get the right endorsement to operate a school bus.