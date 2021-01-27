x
Pennsylvania receives failing scores from The American Lung Association in annual report

The organization released their 2021 State of Tobacco Control, and Pennsylvania received a failing score.

The Commonwealth received an 'f' on tobacco use prevention, funding to end tobacco use, as well as tobacco taxes and tobacco flavored products. They also got a 'd' on smoke-free air and access to cessation services.

The association is calling for Pennsylvania officials to make public places and work places smoke free and increase tobacco taxes.

"Even during the pandemic, tobacco use remains a serious public health threat and so we look at grades for federal and state efforts to really reduce and implement meaningful policies," said Deborah Brown, who works for the American Lung Association. 

The association is also asking the commonwealth to allocate level state funding to  tobacco prevention and control programs.
The American Lung Association calls for the following actions to be taken by Pennsylvania's elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke:1. Allocate level state funding to comprehensive tobacco prevention and control programs;2. Close the loopholes in Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act and make all public places and workplaces smokefree; and3.
