WalletHub report: PA ranks low for racial equality

Racial inequality is in the spotlight again, as protests against police brutality and racism continue across the country.

YORK, Pa. — With protests against racial inequality happening all over the country, a new study is out that shows which states' economies have the most racial equality.

Wallethub released the report Wednesday. They compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 8 key metrics. It looked at the difference between white and black Americans in areas like annual income, unemployment rate, home-ownership rate, the poverty rate and more. The Commonwealth was close to the bottom of the list. In fact, overall, Pennsylvania ranked 42nd out of 50 states and DC when it comes to state economies with the most racial equality. At the top of the list were New Mexico, Alaska and Arizona. The states with the least racial equality were Illinois, Wisconsin and Washington, DC.

"One way to help black Americans achieve greater economic equality is to increase funding for schools in under-served districts with high minority populations because a better education can lead to better job opportunities in the future," said Wallethub's Jill Gonzalez.

WalletHub's data came from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development.

Here is what the study found out about Pennsylvania:

Racial Equality in Pennsylvania’s Economy (1=Most Equality; 25=Avg.):

35th – Median Annual Income

– Median Annual Income 49th – Labor-Force Participation Rate

– Labor-Force Participation Rate 45th – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 18th – Home-ownership Rate

– Home-ownership Rate 37th – Poverty Rate

– Poverty Rate 39th – Homeless Rate

– Homeless Rate 28th – Share of Executives