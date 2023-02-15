Pennsylvania ranks high in 2023 sinful states ranking, according to new study

Out of fifty states, the Keystone State ranked 5th overall as the most sinful, just behind Florida, Louisiana, California and number one, Nevada.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to a new study, each state has its own particular vice, and overall, Pennsylvania ranks pretty high.

Out of 50 states, the Keystone State ranked fifth overall as the most sinful, just behind Florida, Louisiana, California and the top dog of vice, Nevada.

According to the study put out by WalletHub, with an overall vice index of 52.16, Pennsylvania ranked high in the categories of greed and vanity.

Vanity, where PA ranked fourth out of 50 states, was determined based on beauty salons per capita. Maybe that contributed to the state's high ranking among the "most romantic" states in the U.S.

The state also ranked ninth in greed, which was based on the population with a gambling disorder.

On the other hand, Pennsylvania ranked low in the anger category, ranking 37th out of the 50 states. This could back up why PA drivers were found to be the second least aggressive across the nation.

Out of all the tested categories, here is where Pa. ranked:

Anger & hatred : 37/50

: 37/50 Jealousy : 16/50

: 16/50 Excesses & vices : 33/50

: 33/50 Greed : 9/50

: 9/50 Lust : 14/50

: 14/50 Vanity : 4/50

: 4/50 Laziness: 24/50

So, who are the least sinful states? Those would be Connecticut, Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho, and, the most angelic, Wyoming!