Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to investigate rate increases on water proposed by York Water Company

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) voted Thursday to investigate rate increases for water and wastewater service proposed by the York Water Company.

The York Water Company provides water service to more than 70,000 customers in parts of York and Adams counties. The company also provides wastewater services to 3,300 customers in parts of York, Adams, and Franklin counties.

The PUC voted 3-0 to investigate the requests, which were filed on May 27.

York Water's proposed changes would produce an approximate overall annual revenue increase of $18.9 million, a 33.8% increase, for water service. It would also add an annual increase of $1.5 million, a 35% increase, for wastewater services.

Under the new proposals, the typical monthly water bill for residents will increase between 27.4% and 30.8%, and the typical wastewater bill for residential customers would increase between 1.3% to 79% based on service territory.

The action taken by the PUC suspends the rate increase request for up to seven months.

The case will now be assigned to the PUC's Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision.

A final decision on the rate increase request is due March 1, 2023.