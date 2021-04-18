Everything you need to know ahead of the May 18 primaries

Pennsylvanians will be voting on all municipal roles.

YORK, Pa. — On May 18, Pennsylvania voters will be casting their ballots.

“Registered members of either the Democratic or Republican party may vote in that party’s primary," said Sarah Niebler, a Political Science Professor at Dickinson College.

Pennsylvanians will be voting on all municipal roles. This includes: school board director, city council, judges and township commissioners.

“This is a way that we are able to express our preferences about what our local government is doing," said Niebler.

However, this primary there are also four yes or no ballot questions that are non-partisan, meaning anyone, regardless of party affiliation can vote.

“Three are constitutional amendments and then one is a statewide referendum," said Niebler.

And as the date to vote approaches...Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

Monday may 3rd is the last day to do any registration changes.

“That means to register, change of address any of those dates need to be done," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

The deadline to request a mail in ballot is the week before the election.

“So May 11th would be the last day you can request a mail in ballot," said Wheeler.

The deadline to return mail in ballots is May 18.

“Whether that’s...We received them in the mail by 8pm, you bring them to the drobox at 8pm, or you go to the polls, you surrender your ballot that you were sent," said Chief Registrar at the Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission Christa Miller.

Contact your election officials

York County

York County

Election:

Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

Mr. Steve Ulrich

Director

Administrative Center

28 E. Market St.

York, PA 17401

(717) 771-9604

SFUlrich@YorkCountyPA.gov

Voter Registration:

Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

Mr. Steve Ulrich

Director

Administrative Center

28 E. Market St.

York, PA 17401

(717) 771-9604

SFUlrich@YorkCountyPA.gov

County Website: York County Website

Lancaster County

Election:

Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

Mr. Randall O. Wenger

Chief Clerk / Chief Registrar

Lancaster Co. Voter Reg. & Elections

150 N. Queen St., Ste 117

Lancaster, PA 17603

(717) 299-8293

Voter Registration:

Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

Mr. Randall O. Wenger

Chief Clerk / Chief Registrar

Lancaster Co. Voter Reg. & Elections

150 N. Queen St., Ste 117

Lancaster, PA 17603

(717) 299-8293

County Website: Lancaster County Website

Dauphin County

Election:

Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

Mr. Gerald Feaser

Director of Elections & Reg.

Dauphin Co. - 2 S. 2nd St.

P.O. Box 1295

Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295

(717) 780-6360

Voter Registration:

Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

Office Manager - Elections & Reg.

Dauphin Co. - 2 S. 2nd St.

P.O. Box 1295

Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295

(717) 780-6360

County Website: Dauphin County Website

Lebanon County

Election:

Contact Elections for questions related to your polling place, when or where an election will be held and other election related information.

Mr. Michael L. Anderson

Director of Elections & Voter Registration

Municipal Building, Room 209

400 South 8th Street

Lebanon, PA 17042

(717) 228-4428

manderson@lebcnty.org

Voter Registration:

Contact Voter Registration to confirm if you are registered to vote, how to register and other questions related to voter registration.

Mr. Michael L. Anderson

Director of Elections & Voter Registration

Municipal Building, Room 209

400 South 8th Street

Lebanon, PA 17042

(717) 228-4428

manderson@lebcnty.org