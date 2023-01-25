PennDOT places speed restrictions on major roads across Central Pa. due to winter storm

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on major roads across Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties.

The affected roads are across Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties.

As of noon on Jan. 25, speed limits have been reduced to 45 MPH on the following roadways:

Interstate 81

Interstate 83

Interstate 283

Route 15

Route 22

Route 30

Route 222

Route 283

Route 322

Route 581

PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, and that commercial vehicles are required to stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads.

Furthermore, PennDOT says it will reduce speed limits on other roads if the conditions warrant it.