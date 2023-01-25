PennDOT places speed restrictions on major roads across Central Pa. due to winter storm

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit or major roadways across Central Pennsylvania.
The affected roads are across Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties.
As of noon on Jan. 25, speed limits have been reduced to 45 MPH on the following roadways:
- Interstate 81
- Interstate 83
- Interstate 283
- Route 15
- Route 22
- Route 30
- Route 222
- Route 283
- Route 322
- Route 581
PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, and that commercial vehicles are required to stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads.
Furthermore, PennDOT says it will reduce speed limits on other roads if the conditions warrant it.
