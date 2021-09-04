Pennsylvania officials continue to push for an increase in dog license fees

Secretary of Agriculture says the increase in fees from $6.50 to $10.00 would raise millions to protect dogs

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Department of Agriculture officials were at Creekside Aussies in Annville, Thursday.

They talked about a tool, that lets consumers considering getting a dog to see most recent inspection reports for licensed kennels, Kennel Inspection Search.

Officials also pushed to raise PA dog license fees, which have not been raised in 25 years.

Current law says Pennsylvania dog wardens must perform a minimum of two unannounced inspections per year on licensed kennels.

However, currently, dog wardens are spread thin, with 46 to cover all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties.