Pa. native Ryan Varnes dies following on-track incident at the Production Twins Main Event

Varnes, 24, was a Berks County native and American Flat Track competitor.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) announced the death of American Flat Track competitor, Ryan Varnes on Monday.

Varnes, 24, was from Berks County. He was involved in an on-track incident in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday evening.

Emergency personal responded to the incident immediately and transported Varnes to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," said Gene Crouch, Chief Operating Officer of AMA Pro Racing.